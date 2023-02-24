The 101st edition of Lineapelle, from 21 to 23 February at the exhibition spaces of Rho Fiera Milano. The event dedicated to the tanning world thus closes the season of the Milanese fashion fairswith a turnout of 42% up on last February’s edition, with the summer collections as protagonists, and 6% on the September 2022 appointment.

As for the four-day consortium made up of Mica, Mipel, The Onee Homi Fashion&Jewels, the event toasted the return of foreign buyers, who represented 41% of the total visitors. From Europe, specifically, the presence of Germany, Spain, France, Portugal, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. “Solid” that of Turkish operators, while the Asian front is reawakening, with Japanese and Koreans and the beginning of the gradual return of the Chinese.

“We are very satisfied with this edition of Lineapelle – he commented Fulvia BacchiCEO of the fair and general manager of Unic – Italian tanneries – which, despite having opened up in a difficult market moment, has been able to give signs of optimism. The turnout was very good, with the return of the Asians”.

In fact, the background to the show was a complex economic phase for the sector, held back in the post-Covid recovery by geopolitical criticalities, with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and macroeconomics, including increases in raw material and energy prices and logistical slowdowns. “In 2022 – explained Bacchi again – the sector recorded an overall increase in turnover in value equal to 8.8 percent”.

Adding that the past year was a “two-faced” year, with sustained increases until May and a sharp slowdown starting in June. But “the forecasts for 2023 appear positive, also in view of a reopening of the Chinese market”. The role of exports is crucial, which “continues to have a 70% incidence on overall turnover, with a growth of almost 10% over 2021”. As for destinations, China and Hong Kong will predictably lose their primacy, he specifies. The USA is also still in decline, while the European market appears to be growing strongly.

Meanwhile, as emerged from the sector event, the tanning industry continues to evolve between green drives, innovation and inevitable changes in the supply chain. “The Italian tannery – concludes Bacchi – finds its strong point in the rich declination of sustainability, circularity and traceability of leather. But the issues of carbon neutrality and training also remain central”.