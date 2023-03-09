It’s Rosennacht again: David Jackson has to make a decision. Photo: RTL

Bachelor David Jackson from Stuttgart has to say goodbye to candidates after the first week. One of the two participants from Baden-Württemberg impressed him very much – the other, on the other hand, did not receive a rose.

Share this article

20 candidates are left after the first night of roses on “Der Bachelor” on RTL and want to win David Jackson’s favor. Really all 20 candidates? At least one of them doesn’t feel like getting to know each other anymore: Candidate Danielle can’t make the defined muscles of the Stuttgarter smile, nor the beautiful weather in Mexico. She wants to go home as soon as possible – because she can’t imagine a future with David. So she disappears without a word and encouraged by her fellow candidates from the villa. One less competitor.

Angelina from Albstadt is well received by the bachelor

David doesn’t notice any of this at all, because he is in the middle of his first date with four women: Angelina, Tami, Henriette and Leyla are allowed – or have to – dare the parachute jump that is obligatory for the show with the bachelor. While Tami is looking forward to the jump into the depths, the other women feel rather queasy. But her courage pays off, at least for Angelina from Albstadt. After the jump, David asks her for a private chat on the beach. While she enthuses: “Bright eyes and humor – the guys just have both,” David recognizes “a goofy side to her.” But he seems to have meant that as a compliment, because towards the end of the group date he asks her to more time together. The two Swabians release baby turtles near the sea and realize that they have more in common than just a similar origin. Both like to browse psychology guides and have nicknames.

After Angelina is back at the mansion, the other women react with curiosity and jealousy. But the very next day, another candidate has every reason to be happy. Chiara is invited on a one-on-one date with David. Both are taught a dance separately, which they are then supposed to perform together – getting to know each other without words. David’s conclusion: “Chiara really impressed.”

Meanwhile, the mood in the mansion grows worse by the day among the contestants who aren’t invited on a date with the eligible bachelor. Lying around the pool in the sun and sipping champagne seems to be an impertinence for most. Boredom sets in. The last group date for the first week shows that it is sometimes better to stay in the background. Because on a trip to a beach bar with Manina, Saskia, Pamela, Jana, Alyssa, Colleen and Fiona, the bachelor has doubts about two candidates. Colleen shares her experiences on another reality show and her resulting success on Instagram. Is the candidate all about finding love or just getting better known? Saskia also made a negative impression when she answered David’s question as to whether someone would like ice cream: “I want you as a chocolate.” For David, this statement related to his skin color is a “no go”.

Two candidates are not presented with a rose

On the night of the roses there is a surprise: all seven women with whom David did not have an appointment in the first week receive a rose from him in advance. Pamela from Freiburg, on the other hand, who was sure beforehand that she would be able to get hold of a rose despite her reserved nature, received nothing. Just like Saskia from Münster, who not only met with little approval with her inappropriate saying at the bachelor. So only 17 candidates start a new week in Mexico – to be seen on “The Bachelor” Wednesday, March 15, at 8:15 p.m. on RTL, or on RTL+.





