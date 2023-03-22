On the night of the roses, the candidates first celebrate a 90s party with David. Photo: RTL

In the fourth episode of “Der Bachelor” on RTL, the season picks up speed. A first kiss and rumors of dishonest candidates cause a stir at the villa in Mexico.

Share this article

After surprising farewells last week, there are still 13 women left in the fourth episode of “Der Bachelor” on RTL who want to conquer the heart of David Jackson from Stuttgart. At the beginning of the week, the candidates should decide for themselves which of them should get a rose in advance and thus be sure to get ahead with the next decision. Those who hoped that this trick would escalate the competition among women will be disappointed. Because the candidates solve the task without major arguments: Leyla gets the rose – a candidate who, thanks to her slightly naive, honest nature, is very popular with the other women, but is probably not perceived as serious competition.

On a subsequent date with David, it quickly becomes apparent that Leyla is not a major threat. It is difficult for the two of them to start a conversation. When David asked if she had already thought about how things could go with them after the show, she replied: “Yes, I definitely did.” But the Rosenkavalier does not get much more information from the excited candidate out.

Chiara gets in touch with the bachelor

A group date at a beach club is where things get more interesting. Although Henriette and Giovanna each get the chance for some togetherness with the bachelor, it is Chiara who is allowed to get up close and personal with him. The two massage each other. After their farewell, David is disappointed that nothing more happened between them, while Chiara speaks of “a lot of physical contact”. The 26-year-old is noticeably high in the Bachelor’s favor, while some competitors do not leave her a good hair.

For example, Rebecca doesn’t like the fact that, in her opinion, Chiara always wants to be the center of attention – “that makes me really sick”. When Rebecca has the opportunity to talk to David while roller-skating, she uses it to draw his attention – presumably quite unselfishly – to candidates who might not be serious about him. However, she does not want to give names to the insecure David.

After a group date there is a first kiss

While some candidates are still upset about Chiara, another takes their chance. Lisa has been one of David’s favorites since the first episode. The fact that she remains alone with the bachelor after a group date has consequences: the two kiss.







But Bachelor David still wants to keep everything open: “It depends on the last kiss,” he explains at the Night of the Roses when asked by other candidates. Despite the exuberant atmosphere with 90s music, the rumor continues that there may be dishonest candidates. Alyssa becomes clearer in conversation with Angelina and Tami: “She told me that she is not here for him.” One of the candidates is said to have told her that her real goal is to become a Bachelorette herself – “and it is one of his darlings!” she reveals. Meanwhile, RTL shows Chiara, which suggests that it is her.

The rumor mill will probably continue to boil, but first David has to say goodbye to a candidate. His choice falls on the 27-year-old Jana, from whom “too little came” for his taste. She takes it calmly and states that she actually prefers to be wooed herself.