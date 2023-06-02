Home » Bachelor Irakli Makatsaria became a father for the first time
News

Bachelor Irakli Makatsaria became a father for the first time

by admin
Bachelor Irakli Makatsaria became a father for the first time

On June 2, 2023, the main character of the sixth season of the romantic reality show “The Bachelor” Irakli Makatsaria became a father for the first time. Irakli’s 21-year-old wife Lisa Chichua gave birth to a boy. He announced this on his Instagram page, posting a video from the hospital.

Irakli did not hold back tears of happiness. Photo from Instagram

At the entrance to the maternity hospital, the happy father was greeted by Makatsaria’s mother, father and sister. It was clear that Irakli could not hold back tears. It is known that the child was named Giorgi.

We will remind you that the romance between the winner of “The Bachelor” and Irakli lasted only a few months. Makatsaria hid his personal life for a long time and revealed his affair with Lisa only in 2021. In July 2022, the couple had a loud wedding and hid until the last that they were expecting a child.

Earlier, “FACTS” wrote that the singer Beyoncé performed with her 11-year-old daughter in Paris.

16

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram

See also  Ministry of Security reports 68,294 "captured terrorists"

You may also like

Sara Manisera: the difficulties of investigative journalism /...

First ODI, Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 6...

The Mercatón returns to Pereira!

This year, my country’s express delivery business volume...

The ”CAEX I-2023” exercise ends

La Vinotinto announced the squad for the next...

Sebastián Villa is convicted of gender violence

Drugs, sees Cc and throws hashish pats, arrested...

A third of the Venezuelan population does not...

El Ruiz: earthquakes increase again a short distance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy