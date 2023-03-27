Castilla

The Castilla can still do it: after four games without a win, the Blancos get an important three-pointer and are therefore back in the promotion race. This victory is particularly important because two competitors, Depor and Celta Vigo B, take points from each other in a direct duel. In addition, leaders Alcorcón blundered against Ceuta – only four points behind Alcorcón – and the Castilla are temporarily second in the table until Sunday evening.

On Sunday afternoon, the Castilla were looking to end their negative run with four games in a row without a win, so the team had to travel to Real Balompédica Linense. In terms of personnel, coach Raúl was able to fall back on striker Álvaro Rodríguez, instead Rafael Obrador was injured, Mario Martín and Iker Bravo, who are on international duty with the U19s. The hosts from Andalusia are fourteenth in the table and are fighting for every point.

23′ GOLAZOOOOOOO SERGIO ARRIBAS !!!!!!!!! Assist from Nico Paz. Linense 0-1 Castilla!!! pic.twitter.com/ThUM0UiVGN — Real Madrid Factory (@FabricMadrid) March 26, 2023

The small Blancos determined the first quarter of an hour and also had four shots, but the home side had the most dangerous chance to score after a free kick when Marvel was just able to scrape the ball off the line. As Linense grew stronger, Sergio Arrives – the Pichichi of Primera Federación Grupo I – turned the game on its head and put Real’s second team ahead 1-0 with a golazo from 25 meters out. The hosts came from behind and got stronger and stronger after going behind and got a well-deserved equalizer in the 33rd minute through Joao Pedro, who mario de louis left no chance. It was also thanks to the Castilla goalkeeper that the score was tied at half-time.

61′ GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAL SERGIO ARRIBAS!!!!!!!!!!!! 2 goals today. Linense 1-2 Castilla!!! pic.twitter.com/IwL1KZOT3r — Real Madrid Factory (@FabricMadrid) March 26, 2023

De Luis had started the season second-placed behind Lucas Cañizares, but after the latter had a few uncertainties – and the team took just one point from their first two games – Raúl gave De Luis his chance. The 20-year-old took his chance, under him the defense stabilized – nine games without conceding and just 20 goals conceded in 25 games – and the Castilla fought their way towards promotion places. The young Spaniard impresses above all with his quick reactions, with which he destroyed a number of opponents’ chances this season. However, there is still room for improvement, for example in controlling the penalty area.

In the second half, the hosts, who were fighting relegation, were the stronger team, but again it was Arribas who turned the game upside down. The 21-year-old left-footer gave the youngsters a 2-1 lead with another golazo from 35 yards out – he benefited from a fatal miss from the goalkeeper. Castilla couldn’t take this lead anymore and De Luis and Co. defended their own goal and got an enormously important away win. Little Blancos’ next game is on Saturday April 1 at the Estadio Alfredo di Stéfano against UD Sanse.

Game Details RB Linense 1:2 Real Madrid Castilla Tore: 0:1 Arribas (23.), 1:1 Joao Pedro (33.), 1:2 Arribas (61.) Formation: De Luis – Vinicius Tobias, Carrillo, Rafa Marin, Marvel, Peter (Pablo Ramon, 79.) – Theo Zidane, Nico Paz (Aranda, 64.), A. Martin – Up, Alvaro (Dotor, 79.)

