Home News Back on the road to success in front of his own audience
News

Back on the road to success in front of his own audience

by admin
Back on the road to success in front of his own audience

With two clear bankruptcies, the two Innviertel Upper Austria league teams from Ostermiething and Friedburg got under the wheels on the last matchday. While the SPG Friedburg/Pöndorf had to admit defeat at the second place in Wallern with 1:4, the SPG Weißkirchen/Allhaming put the Ostermiethinger in their place with 0:5.

Today, coach Robert Berg’s team, which is currently in 13th place, welcomes ninth-placed ASK St. Valentin (4.30 p.m.) to their home Stampfl-Bau-Arena. “We are looking for reparations,” says Berg. You really want to score points, preferably three times. “A few unfortunate things happened in Weißkirchen. But I’m in a very positive mood for today. Not least because we’ve had a good week of training,” says Berg, who expects a game at eye level.

At first glance, a duel at eye level between table penultimate Friedburg and fifth from Micheldorf (4.30 p.m.) is not to be expected today. However, the Friedburgers were able to win the first leg 2-0. A similar success would be good in view of the defeat of Wels at the bottom of the table on Thursday. A win could give you a six-point cushion.

Back on the road to success in front of his own audience
Robert Berg and Ostermiething receive the ASK St. Valentin.
Image: Hatheuer

Author

Valentin Berghammer

Editorial office Innviertel

Valentin Berghammer

Valentin Berghammer

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

See also  Huilense cyclist Jennyfer Tatiana Ducuara traveled to Europe

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

The police officer who lost his life in...

“I feel in a series of narcos”: Controversy...

Burglary in the delicatessen

Green Left Party deputy candidate list announced

More families at risk in Risaralda due to...

Weak?The CCP aircraft carrier “confronted” the US aircraft...

ROUNDUP/Heil: Parcel carriers should no longer carry parcels...

France Ligue 1 / J30: Bradley Barcola shines...

An efficient method to advance the appointment of...

Macron, Van der Leyen’s treatment in China is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy