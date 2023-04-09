With two clear bankruptcies, the two Innviertel Upper Austria league teams from Ostermiething and Friedburg got under the wheels on the last matchday. While the SPG Friedburg/Pöndorf had to admit defeat at the second place in Wallern with 1:4, the SPG Weißkirchen/Allhaming put the Ostermiethinger in their place with 0:5.
Today, coach Robert Berg’s team, which is currently in 13th place, welcomes ninth-placed ASK St. Valentin (4.30 p.m.) to their home Stampfl-Bau-Arena. “We are looking for reparations,” says Berg. You really want to score points, preferably three times. “A few unfortunate things happened in Weißkirchen. But I’m in a very positive mood for today. Not least because we’ve had a good week of training,” says Berg, who expects a game at eye level.
At first glance, a duel at eye level between table penultimate Friedburg and fifth from Micheldorf (4.30 p.m.) is not to be expected today. However, the Friedburgers were able to win the first leg 2-0. A similar success would be good in view of the defeat of Wels at the bottom of the table on Thursday. A win could give you a six-point cushion.
Author
Valentin Berghammer
Editorial office Innviertel
Valentin Berghammer
