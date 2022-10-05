On 2 October, on the stage of the Municipal Theater, the sixteenth edition of the Internazionale festival ended with Djarah Kan and Zerocalcare. For three days the world met in Ferrara and the spaces of the city finally returned to fill up after the restrictions due to the pandemic. The design of this edition was the flag of peace, which was not a random choice in the year in which the war returned to the European continent.

The invasion of Ukraine has been at the center, directly or indirectly, of many debates: the situation on the ground, the repercussions on information and culture, the disappearance from the international political horizon of other war zones, such as the Middle East , the new strategies of Asian countries.

But in Ferrara there was also talk of Iran, the battle of women and how to express solidarity with their struggle, what is changing in Latin America, the future of Italy, migrants, work, love relationships and civil rights.

More than 61 thousand attendees to follow 110 meetings: debates, screenings, audiodocumentaries, exhibitions, workshops and laboratories, with more than two hundred guests from thirty countries. Words and images that involved an audience of all ages.