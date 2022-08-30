Home News Back to school, inflation in the folder: “Only for books and dictionaries for 4 children I will spend 1,300 euros”
News

Back to school, inflation in the folder: “Only for books and dictionaries for 4 children I will spend 1,300 euros”

by admin
Back to school, inflation in the folder: “Only for books and dictionaries for 4 children I will spend 1,300 euros”

The four dictionaries, two of Greek and two of Latin, are managed with careful planning: at home they are shared, at school they are used in turn, “so far it has never happened to have more than two homework at the same time”. Experience, then, teaches that “by using ring binders, expenses are reduced, because in fact only refills of sheets are purchased”.

See also  140,000 people in Fujian escaped from the epidemic area in Zhangzhou, the city’s closed management | Fujian epidemic | High-risk area | Delta mutant

You may also like

The number of packaging layers for moon cakes...

Weather forecast, week full of thunderstorms and instability

At 0-24:00 on August 29, Guangxi added 14...

Civitanova Marche, Ogochukwu’s funeral in September. The widow:...

From September 3rd, the city will adjust 8...

Rovigo, broken body found in the Adigetto: his...

Mission to the Moon, Parmitano: “I dream big,...

Covid Italy, bulletin of 29 August: update on...

Pregnant woman feels bad on board the train:...

Treviso, Riccardo was born in the Ca ‘Foncello...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy