The heavy rains in the country continue to cause problems and Bogotá is no exception, since Circunvalar Avenue presents mobility difficulties due to a landslide.

In the hours of Tuesday night, the emergency arose at the height of 22nd street, as announced by the District, for which they had to close the road “due to cleaning and removal of the rocky material fallen in the area.” .

At the moment, traffic on this section of the avenue is counterflow, which has caused a large traffic jam in a north-south direction.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes while debris removal efforts progress.

Also on the La Calera road, kilometer 2.8, stones fell on Wednesday morning, which fortunately did not leave any injuries and did not cause the closure of the road.

