Bacteria released to fight dengue in Cali

The cases of dengue that have been occurring in Cali do not represent an epidemic, although they do represent a controlled outbreak, according to the Municipal Administration.

“We have 2,300 positive reports, without deaths. Compared to departments such as Meta, where 10,000 cases already occur, what occurs in Cali is not a high rate, but it does provide attention,” said Jorge Iván Ospina, mayor of the capital of Valle del Cauca.

However, the strategy to keep dengue at bay in the Valley is changing.

That is to say, the pilot plan of the Wolbachia project that is carried out in Yumbo had an important advance with the release of these so-called ‘good’ mosquitoes, Aedes aegypti.

These insects contain the Wolbachia bacterium, which prevents transmission of the disease.

The municipal strategy is to release this bacterium against the mosquito that carries the dengue virus, which is affecting many people in the city.

“We are going to do the great release of mosquitoes in the municipality of Yumbo, we ask for the accompaniment of the community, the institutionality, because at this moment our strategy for managing dengue in Yumbo is changing with a pilot plan in the department that we hope will achieve as The result was to eradicate dengue in this municipality and once this was achieved, it could be generalized in the department,” said the Secretary of Health, María Cristina Lesmes.

Strategy

Initially, in Yumbo the aim will be not to kill the mosquitoes but to let them live so that these that are released with the Wolbachia bacteria can mate with others and thus prevent the transmission of the dengue virus, Zika, Chikungunya, among other diseases.

In Yumbo, this strategy has been shared so that people do not kill mosquitoes, but rather let them live, so that they can release the bacteria that is part of the pilot plan.

With this, it is hoped that they can mate with others to prevent the transmission of the virus.

such as dengue, zika and chikungunya.

Data

1. This process was carried out previously in the city of Medellín, in a barbaric that was in charge of producing the eggs infected with Wolbachia.

2. Last Friday, July 14, the mosquitoes were released at the headquarters of the Universidad del Valle de Yumbo, to start the pilot plan.

Dengue in Cali

After an inter-institutional meeting to see first-hand the most up-to-date information on dengue in Cali, the mayor of Los Cali made clear three work fronts to control the situation:

– Citizen mobilization

An inter-institutional information work reinforcing to the community the details about the mosquito that transmits dengue and that can also spread diseases such as Chikungunya and Zika.

– Protocols in health care centers

They are the ones that must be implemented immediately. The realization of the diagnosis, the report on the follow-up of the outbreak and the respective laboratory tests will be unavoidable.

– Institutional work in the territory

The Mayor’s Office of Puro Corazón por Cali will be present and will carry out fumigation work in empty lots, green areas and common outdoor areas, especially in the dry season like the one currently occurring in the city.

Is there an epidemic in Colombia?

52,586 cases of dengue have been registered in Colombia this year; 29,618 without alarm signs, 22,240 with alarm signs and 728 with severe dengue, according to the Weekly Epidemiological Bulletin of the National Institute of Health.

In our country, 29 deaths have been confirmed, leading to a lower lethality than in previous outbreaks.

The outbreak has a greater impact in terms of morbidity and lethality in the population under 19 years of age, with 61.8 percent of cases and 69 percent of deaths nationwide.

So far in 2023, the Ministry of Health, the National Health Superintendence, and the National Institute of Health have issued instructions to intensify and strengthen dengue prevention, comprehensive care, surveillance, and control actions.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

