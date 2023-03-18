Home News Bad bowling was the reason for the defeat against Lahore Qalandars: Babar Azam
Bad bowling was the reason for the defeat against Lahore Qalandars: Babar Azam

by admin
Bad bowling was the reason for the defeat against Lahore Qalandars: Babar Azam

Peshawar: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has said that the bowling was not good in the match against Lahore Qalandars, which led to the defeat.
According to the details, Babar Azam said in the press conference after the defeat in the second Eliminator match against Lahore Qalandars that it was fun with Peshawar Zalmi but unfortunately I could not go ahead. However, team performance is more important than individual performance.
The Peshawar Zalmi captain added that Pakistan cricket is grooming, Saeem Ayub and Mohammad Haris have come up and it is great that youngsters are taking advantage of opportunities which will benefit Pakistan cricket.

