Bad Bunny on criticism

Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 14, the renowned singer Bad Bunny appeared on the stages of the music festival Coachella, en California. During his presentation, the artist took the opportunity to launch a couple of hints at his critics.

He focused, especially, on the comments he has received for his statements in an interview with Time magazinewhere he gave his opinion on racism in the music industry.

I can’t say yes or no because I don’t live it. Nor have I seen with my own eyes that if this person did not become more successful it is because of his skin. I have not seen it and it would be irresponsible of me to say yes”, he expressed ‘the bad rabbit‘ in that interview.

His answer caused controversy, so he waited until his presentation at Coachella to say what I thought about it.

Many things are said on social networks and in the press, but they will never be able to know the reality of what a heart feels… For this reason, I tell you not to believe what you do not see that came out of my mouth. Whoever wants to really know me, I invite him to my house“said the Puerto Rican.

On the other hand, in his show he performed hits like “Moscow Mule”, “disgusted”, “if i see your mom”, “The hard” y “The Saint”. It was expected that your special guest outside Archangelas it was already announced, however, my was present.

Benito decided to invite Raw Alejandro and Post Malone. On the other hand, on April 21 a concert by Arcángel is scheduled in Medellin and Valledupar on the 28th, will you invite Bad Bunny?

