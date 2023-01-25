Home News Bad citizen behavior makes Atesa’s work difficult in Santa Marta
Bad citizen behavior makes Atesa's work difficult in Santa Marta

Bad citizen behavior makes Atesa’s work difficult in Santa Marta

By: Lisbeth Aconcha
The District’s public service company, Atesa, made this Journalistic House aware of the lack of civic culture that was seen in previous days in the neighborhood La Esperanza, in race 8 between calle 24 and 25which had to be intervened by the public service company due to the amount of solid waste that was in the sector.

Faced with this situation, the collection operator ensures that the authorities They are allowing the circulation of muleteers and do not control the disposal of waste construction and plant material that may affect the samariums, since so much accumulated waste can generate environmental pollution.

After Atesa’s intervention, Carrera 8 was completely clear.

It should be noted that the solid waste that was found in Carrera 8 between 24 and 25 of the La Esperanza neighborhood, was intervened by the company Atesaso that this area of ​​​​the city did not become a garbage dump.

Similarly, the institution called on the authorities of the District, the National Police and the community in generalso that they exercise the necessary controls, in order to prevent these situations from continuing to occur.

Finally, this entity recalled that maintaining a clean, healthy and sustainable city It is not only a commitment that is the responsibility of the waste collection and final disposal operator, but it is a matter in which they must intervene harmoniously and keeping their role within society and users.

