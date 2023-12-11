Home » Bad Hofgastein elementary school received another award for its environmental commitment
Bad Hofgastein elementary school received another award for its environmental commitment

Bad Hofgastein elementary school received another award for its environmental commitment

The Bad Hofgastein elementary school can once again be pleased about recognition for its commitment to climate protection and the mobility transition.

A colorfully painted school forecourt, diligently collected climate miles, motivating school route passes, the establishment of parent stops and the creation of a school route plan for a safe school environment, as well as scooter and bicycle parking spaces: These are just a few of the numerous measures that the Bad Hofgastein elementary school has implemented as part of the “klimaaktiv mobil” Mobichecks implemented in 2022.

For this, she was recently recognized as the new “klimaaktiv mobil” project partner by Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler at a ceremonial event in Vienna’s “MuTh”.

It was only in September that VS Bad Hofgastein was able to accept the Salzburg Mobility Prize from the Austrian Transport Club. Director Heidi Schmidl, with the support of local councilor Michaela Hütteneder-Estermann (GfBH), had ensured that the “parent taxis” could no longer drive directly in front of the school and that the area in front of the school was designated as a pedestrian zone in the morning and at lunchtime.

