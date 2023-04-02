Home News Bad sleep – smoking of the 21st century
News

Bad sleep – smoking of the 21st century

by admin
Bad sleep – smoking of the 21st century

Only in retrospect did I realize how common unhealthy sleep had been all around me throughout my life. For example, such microsleeps – one of the main symptoms of insufficient sleep:

My father probably didn’t watch a single movie without dozing off in his entire life, we used to giggle at my uncle, whose head could immediately pop off for a few seconds calmly even while standing or right after he asked someone something. Once while visiting us, he fell asleep so soundly that we couldn’t wake him up, and stayed up late into the night in our living room chair long after everyone else had left. It is a funny family incident.

In the same way, snoring was always made light of – if it was already discussed between women that he had dusted her entire forest again at night, then only from the position of “oh, poor thing, she didn’t sleep again”, never from the point that she is suffering in the first place the one who snores. I heard about sleep apnea, a disease of snorers, in which they basically suffocate dozens of times a night, for the first time only recently.

Then there was a group of people around me who always liked to say that four to five hours of sleep is enough for them, that they don’t need more.

It is no wonder that for many years I also perceived my poor sleep as something quite normal. At first it used to be evening insomnia, inability to fall asleep, then waking up at night. And then waking up in the morning before the alarm clock, but often if not with a headache, then always without mood and energy. Subsequently, hectoliters of coffee during the day so that I can somehow function. And snoring at night, which the wife described as a life-and-death struggle.

See also  listen!The youth story of young people's "responsibility and dedication" in the face of the epidemic

None of that—not even the fact that people often told me I had bloodshot eyes and circles under them—was enough to prove to me that I should

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber?

You may also like

The flag of Algeria is humiliated in Algeria...

“Lord, give me your peace, give me the...

Today is the 16th World Autism Day These...

Weather in NRW: warnings about continuous rain lifted...

Daytime high of 27 degrees ‘early summer’… Fine...

Humboldt shows us the return to a relationship...

VfB Stuttgart News: Substitute training is underway

Peter Zajac: Why KDH should approach and recruit...

Juan Diego Laverde, personality of the beautiful song

Federal Council elects Miriam Messling as new BVerfG...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy