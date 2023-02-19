The 2022 Finalization tournament did not end in the best way for Santa Fe and the 2023 Apertura has not started well either, so there are already rumors that a replacement is being sought for coach Hárold Rivera.

The directors, led by Eduardo Méndez, put together a team that would allow them to dream of winning their tenth star.

His top signing was that of the striker Hugo Rodallega and 11 more players arrived with him, presumably with the approval of coach Rivera, who returned to replace the Uruguayan Alfredo Arias, who could not meet the goal of reaching the final and he announced his departure before the previous tournament ended.

The expectations among the fans are high, but they already experienced their first big disappointment and it was seeing the ‘Cardenales’ fall last Tuesday against Pasto in El Campín 2-0.

The biggest concern is that the capitalists lose a player by expulsion per game and that as a team they still don’t notice their work, they don’t see a clear idea of ​​the game.

Rivera and his managers can argue that there are only four dates of the rented tournament and that to couple so many new players to what is wanted, time is needed. In a certain way it is true, but the question remains as to why they look so bad against rivals like Pasto, another of the clubs that change 10, 12 or more players from tournament to tournament.

The rival is none other than La Equidad, which has just defeated Medellín 1-2 at the Atanasio Girardot and is characterized by its great defensive work. But also, those led by Alexis García do not forget to attack and they do it with fast players.

In case the insurers lose, nothing happens. On the other hand, if the defeated is the ‘Red Express’, a decision has to be made and although coach Rivera is protected by the club’s president, Eduardo Méndez, it is most likely that there will be a change of helmsman.

Defensive failures have been the main cause of the capital team so far adding only two points out of nine possible.

However, coach Rivera has cards to play today and seek to correct those mistakes. The main one is the availability of central defender Kevin Mantilla, a great figure with the Colombia U-20 team that has just qualified for the World Cup in Indonesia.

He will also be able to use front-line midfielder Jhojan Torres, who did not have a good start with the Under-20s, but ended up entrenched in the starter.

No matter what coach Rivera’s decision is regarding the names he sends to the field to face La Equidad, what counts is that Santa Fe win. For the fans, at the moment, how they get the three points is the least of it, the important thing is to see them win. Playing well can wait.

However, in the event of a defeat we will have to wait and see what decision Méndez makes. It should not be forgotten that the cardinal president defends Rivera, whom he had as a coach at Unión Magdalena and although he dismissed him, as soon as he returned to Santa Fe, he hired him.

For this reason it would not be strange if he keeps him in office for one or more games, even if the fans do not agree, arguing that he needs time to work and for the players to understand what he wants from them.

A draw could soften the situation, although adding three points out of 12 possible is not very comforting.

Other games

The programming planned by Dimayor for today begins with the game between the champion Pereira and Once Caldas.

The start of the league has not been the best for the protagonists of this duel. The ‘Matecañas’ add only three points out of six possible and march in box 15, while the “Albos” are recast at the bottom of the table, in box 19 with only two points and above only Atlético Huila .

The directors of the Manizalita cast have already taken measures to seek to get out of the crisis and calm the spirits of the fans, who have expressed their discontent in different ways, reaching the reprehensible threats against directors and the now ex-technician Diego Corredor.

In front will be a club history, Elkin Soto, and his primary task will be to win today.

The day is closed Bucaramangawith a good campaign and third in the league with 8 points, and Nationalwho arrives emboldened after winning the Super League.