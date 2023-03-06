For months there have been reports of poison gas attacks on girls’ schools in Iran. More than 1,000 students are affected nationwide. Despite surveillance practice, the authorities are clueless as to who is behind it.

Since November 2022, there have been increasing reports of unexplained poisonings in girls’ schools and dormitories for female students in Iran. As of Thursday, over 1,000 schoolgirls in 15 cities across the country are said to have been poisoned.

In interviews with state media, those affected report that they were suddenly overwhelmed by a smell “like rotten fruit or rotten eggs or a strong perfume” and could hardly breathe. Some had become unconscious and had to be dragged outside to the schoolyard by friends. Those affected also reported dizziness and nausea, and many were hospitalized.

“In 90 percent of the cases because of stress,” Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi claimed at a press conference on Wednesday. He was commissioned by President Raisi to investigate the incidents. Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Yunus Panahi on Sunday suggested the aim of the attacks was to close girls’ schools. Parliament took up the issue on Tuesday, and Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri launched an investigation.

Teachers union alerted after poison gas attack

“Parents are protesting in front of the schools,” a 47-year-old mother from Tehran told DW. “Many are considering not sending their children to school anymore. My adult daughter is a student. She says these poison gas attacks started during the nationwide protests in dormitories. There have been reports of this for months, but no one took them seriously.”

The Coordinating Council of Iranian teachers’ unions has called for a nationwide protest next week.

“Whoever is behind these attacks should know that the safety of the students is our red line,” Mohammed Habibi, the best-known member of the Iranian teachers’ union in Tehran, shared on social networks. Habibi has been arrested several times in recent years for calling strikes.

There are numerous messages and videos of poisoned girls and students in different parts of the country on the Internet. “Perhaps they have developed poison gases and are investigating their effectiveness?” Some Iranian users suspect.

“The power apparatus has installed a dense network of surveillance cameras”

Nobody believes that there is “no intention” behind these apparently coordinated attacks, as Interior Minister Vahidi claimed on Wednesday. The former defense minister and general of the Revolutionary Council has been on an Interpol wanted list for years. He was involved in the 1994 bombing of the Jewish Community Center in Buenos Aires; 85 people were killed at that time.

“What Vahidi claims is ridiculous,” said journalist Moloud Hajizadeh in an interview with DW. “The power apparatus in Iran has installed a dense network of surveillance cameras in the country over the past ten to fifteen years. The authorities even know who was driving where and in which car without a headscarf. The car owner then immediately receives an SMS and is warned. The security authorities even state that they know exactly who was involved in which protest action and when. Protesters are often arrested at home a few days later. And now you don’t want to know how more than 1000 schoolgirls were poisoned?”

Comparison with acid attacks nine years ago

Hajizadeh has been repeatedly arrested for reporting on the protest movements in Iran. Most recently, she was sentenced to one year in prison in January 2021. Shortly before she was due to start her sentence, she fled Iran and now lives in Norway.

“I’ve been observing these attacks since November and reporting them online. They remind me of the acid attacks in the city of Isfahan in 2014. At that time, dozens of women in Isfahan were attacked with acid because they did not fully wear their hijab. They were organized attacks by young men who were never arrested, just as they are now in these organized attacks.”

The first attacks took place in the city of Qom, which is holy to Shiites and is very conservative. Extremist groups in Iran are calling for girls to be banned from school. When the first reports of mysterious poisonings in the city’s girls’ schools appeared online in November 2022, the nationwide protests in Iran were in full swing.

In many schools there were protest actions with the slogan: “Woman, live freedom”. The protests were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini in police custody. The Iranian leadership accuses journalists and “foreign powers” of fueling the protests. Israel and the opposition People’s Mujahideen are said to be behind the poison attacks.

Author: Shabnam of Hein