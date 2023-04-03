Home News Bad weather: 16 hours of strong wind warning in Florence tomorrow – Tuscany
News

Gusts of Grecale will sweep part of Tuscany

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, 02 APR – Yellow code tomorrow due to the risk of strong winds in Florence and nearby municipalities for 16 hours, from 8 in the morning to the following midnight. This is established by the new criticality assessment bulletin of the regional functional center (see). The alert also concerns the municipalities of Bagno a Ripoli, Fiesole, Greve in Chianti, Impruneta, Lastra a Signa, Pontassieve, San Casciano in Val di Pesa, Scandicci and Tavarnelle Val di Pesa.

According to meteorologists for tomorrow, in Tuscany, a “further reinforcement of the Grecale wind is expected with strong gusts on the northern plains, in particular at the mouth of the Apennine valleys”. (HANDLE).

