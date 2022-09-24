Orange alert for four central-southern regions, yellow for another 13. It will be a Sunday of apprehension for the weather conditions in Italy: strong gusts of wind, persistent thunderstorms with violent phenomena especially on the Tyrrhenian belt. And all this on a day in which citizens will still have to leave the house to go to the vote. The Civil Protection has issued a latest bulletin that invites municipalities and citizens to keep their guard up also in consideration of what happened last week in the Marche: an event