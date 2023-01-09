Bad weather on Monday 9 January made it necessary for the volunteers of the municipal civil protection teams to intervene in the territories of Attimis and Tarcento. To At times the Civil Protection intervened due to the fall of a rock near Pecol. No people were injured.

A Tarcento, Civil Protection volunteers intervened in the Sedilis area to cut down and remove fallen trees along the public road network in via Bernadia and via Zatrepi. They then monitored the nearby areas to check for the possible presence of other critical situations. —