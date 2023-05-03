Bad weather: citizens canoeing between houses in Faenza to help – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FAENZA, 03 MAY – On the right bank of the Lamone, the river that frightened Faenza by overflowing its banks and flooding a district of the city, rescue efforts by the fire brigade are still underway. Two private citizens, with a canoe borrowed from a friend, also arrived to help, sailing between the houses. “We have brought some people to safety, others want to stay. There is no light, they need food and power banks to charge their cell phones”, they say before leaving for another trip.



Even an amphibious vehicle from the fire brigade has just rescued two elderly people, one with walking problems who had been hosted on the second floor by a neighbor, Stefano Montefiori, who instead decided to stay: “I’m afraid that thieves will come into the house” . “We have been without electricity and gas since dawn this morning, which is why I decided to leave”, says Antonella Pierazzoli, owner of the village pizzeria, leaving the embankment with a trolley.



Meanwhile the water level is dropping and the sun has appeared. Some pumps are in action to suck the water from the streets. “But why don’t they bring water pumps?” asks a citizen, shaking his head. (HANDLE).

