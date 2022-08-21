Listen to the audio version of the article

After months of absence of rainfall, in just one day there were 13 extreme events in central-northern Italy including hailstorms, water bombs and wind storms that hit the regions patchily, causing serious damage in the centers urban and countryside.

This is what emerges from the Coldiretti analysis based on data from the European Severe Weather Database (ESWD) in reference to the latest wave of bad weather that divided Italy in two, “without however helping to defeat the water emergency situation in agriculture”.

According to the latest monitoring this morning carried out by Coldiretti, the same organization reports, the level of the Po river rose by only half a meter in one day in Pontelagoscuro where it marked the hydrometric level of -6.32 meters while remaining the large lakes are also at an all-time low with the degree of filling of the Maggiore which is equal to 24% while that of Como just 5%.

With regard to the damage count, in the areas affected by bad weather checks are underway by Coldiretti which also reports the worsening of the budget of over 6 billion already caused by the drought. And so from Piedmont with the damage in the rice fields, to Emilia Romagna, with damage in the Modena area (losses of up to 50% of abbot pears in some farms), in the Ferrara area (greenhouses and watermelon crops destroyed, and broken roofs) and in the Ravenna area (flooded fields). In Liguria in the Tigullio olive, viticultural and horticultural crops were affected by hail but also greenhouses.

In Tuscany tobacco crops were destroyed for the production of the Tuscan cigar in Arezzo while in the Massa Carrara area – explains Coldiretti – vineyards with entire rows of destroyed grapes, olives, peaches, pears and torn apples were hit; scattered dozens of bee families, devastated gardens, uncovered greenhouses, torn roofs.