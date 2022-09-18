Bad weather emergency in the Marche: the vehicles of the regional mobile column of the heavy earthmoving module left Belluno. Nine firefighters out of five vehicles. While the light earthmoving module was set up from Verona, with small excavators and five operators. Seven firefighters from the climate events module leave Padua on Sunday. Nine operators from the Venice and Treviso Command are already in the Marches, on the various flood scenarios, who have intervened with personnel from the module to combat aquatic risk. In addition, two pilots of the remotely piloted aircraft system of the Interregional Directorate of Veneto and Trentino Alto Adige are operating.