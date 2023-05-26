Bad weather: hailstorm in Florence, even on vineyards in the hills – Tuscany

news-txt”>

A new storm, with hail, over Florence and the province around lunchtime also affected the crops on the hills, including the vineyards.

This was reported by Coldiretti explaining that in Impruneta a hailstorm with “grains of ice, the size of peanuts, injured the fruit and cut off the branches of the vines”.

“The fall of hail in the countryside – explains Coldiretti Firenze – is the most harmful in this phase of the season due to the irreversible losses it causes to the crops. An adverse climatic event which is repeated more and more frequently and which changes is the size of the grains which has increased considerably in recent years with real blocks of ice falling. Last year, in Italy, the damage caused by hail on insured farms alone reached a record figure of over half a billion euros”.

Yesterday afternoon a violent rainfall caused extensive damage, causing flooding in the houses, water, mud and debris in the streets of some fractions of Bagno a Ripoli, south of Florence. Mayor Francesco Casini spoke of a “water bomb” and an “impressive amount of water that fell in a short time” on social media, and also reported landslides with small landslides and “critical issues” on the hydraulic network (ditches, gullies and canals) . “With the cessation of the rains, the situation is returning to normal”, writes Casini again, publishing images, “and the damage is limited”.