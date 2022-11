Rain and strong wind this morning accompanied the ceremonies for November 4th. Right at the end of the celebrations in Piazza dei Martiri, an intense gust of wind caused the “Project 100 facades” poster that covered the scaffolding of the construction site on the Palazzo delle Poste to come off. A sheet of considerable size, which is deposited on the roadway preventing the passage of vehicles. Post office staff has moved it.

00:57