Bad weather in the night hit several Italian regions. And for 48 hours the weather forecast announces heavy rains due to the Atlantic disturbance that is moving from central Europe to Italy. In Livorno over ten interventions by the fire brigade for the storm that hit the city, mudslides in Blevio in the Como area and floods and landslides in Trentino.

Whirlwind on Lake Garda

A whirlwind hit the Veronese part of Lake Garda this morning. It did not hit the shore but it ‘discharged’ into the water. However, checks are being carried out to ascertain that no boats were in the lake at that time.

Livorno, 118 mm per hour of rain. The Municipality opens the Coc

Night of work with more interventions for the firefighters of Livorno, following a strong storm that hit the city and the province. According to the Municipality, “118 millimeters per hour were touched on the Corbolone rain gauge”.

At the moment, the provincial command explains, about a dozen interventions carried out starting at 4.30, mainly for unsafe trees, branches and for the tiles of a house roof that fell in Ardenza in via Loyd. Particularly involved are the areas via di Popogna, via delle Sorgenti, the municipality of Collesalvetti, and the hilly areas in via della Valle Benedetta. At the moment there is also an intervention in San Vincenzo for a collapsed chimney.

In a note, the Municipality explains that having passed from a precision with a yellow supervisory code to the operational alarm phase, the Municipal Civil Protection has opened the Coc, the operations center, and activated all the related procedures. In particular “at 4.15 a thunderstorm cell that hit Livorno extremely intensely, and it was a self-healing and persistent storm, with intense lightning strikes and rains concentrated in specific areas (in succession Stagno, Corbolone, Valle Benedetta).

The Corbolone rain gauge touched 118 millimeters per hour “: the Civil Protection sent” an alert call at 5.30 “and sent” the auctioneers to the area to warn the most risky situations directly “: 6 municipal police teams with loudspeakers called for maximum caution (risk of flooding and landslides) “.

In Trentino flooding and landslides

There were more than 30 interventions by the fire brigade, in particular along the western Gardesana state road affected by a landslide at the branch for Terlago. Circulation closed to traffic for hours: the road network has just been restored. Flooding and a fallen tree also at the entrance to the Vela district. Disruption to traffic in Valsugana, in particular on the border with Veneto where strong gusts of wind have knocked down trees and made debris and stones fall on the roadway. The Civil Protection informs that the weather alert, with strong thunderstorms, wind and hydrogeological risk, will continue until 6pm today.

Vercelli, strong storms and winds up to 100 kilometers per hour

Strong thunderstorms in the western area of ​​the province of Vercelli and significant damage due to bad weather. A team of the Fire Brigade of the Santhià voluntary detachment intervened in the municipality of Bianzè for a torn roof and a second team for unsafe poles that ended up on the roadway. The affected areas have been secured, but many other interventions are still underway. Problems also in Valsesia where winds of almost 100 kilometers per hour were recorded. Many distress calls for felled trees and uprooted canopies. Throughout the Vercelli area a widespread lightning storm was clearly visible, even from very far away.

Biellese, damage caused by water, wind and hail

The bad weather hit most of the Biellese hard last night: strong gusts of wind, intense thunderstorms, hail, skies brightly lit by the continuous discharges of lightning and thunder. There were over 30 interventions by the teams of Biella, Cossato and Ponzone of the Fire Brigade, engaged throughout the territory. The most affected area was the area including the municipalities of Lessona, Cossato, Ternengo, Valdilana (Valle Mosso and Soprana), Casapinta and Mezzana Mortigliengo. Numerous plants have fallen on the road or on high voltage poles. And then, tiles flew off the roofs and ended up on the street or on parked cars and entire streets and neighborhoods left in the dark for many hours. In Mezzana, the roof of a house literally flew off while in Massazza over 10 telephone poles fell along the Trossi road, before the municipal cemetery and along the road to Salussola. Finally, in Vigliano Biellese, lightning struck the central via Milano, leaving numerous homes without electricity.

Civitavecchia, tornado and fallen trees

A strong tornado hit this morning in Civitavecchia, in the Sant’Agostino area. The firefighters of the Bonifazi Barracks are intervening to secure some fallen or uprooted trees. Local police officers are also on site.