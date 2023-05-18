Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, more flooding during the night in the Ravenna area. One meter of water in the center of Lugo – breaking latest news

The flood disrupts Emilia-Romagna, nine dead. An amount of rain never seen before, which in a few hours raised the level of the rivers until they overflowed. Practically all the waterways between Rimini and Bologna, twenty-one in all, between Tuesday evening and yesterday morning broke their banks or overflowed, flooding vast areas of Romagna. Faenza, a part of Cesena and Forlì and many other large inhabited centers ended up under water. In some areas, the water rose in a few minutes, even reaching the first floors of the houses. Eight people died who failed to save themselves and were trapped in the lower floors of houses or in cars. The fury of the floods was impetuous: one of the victims, a woman from Ronta di Cesena, was found on the Cesenatico beach in the morning. Il Savio dragged the body for twenty kilometers in a few hours. To the official calculation of the Prefecture, the Region has added another person, who died on Tuesday of an illness in Cesena, before the Savio flooded.

9.46 – “Welcome to Japan, I am very pleased to be able to welcome you to my city. I express my condolences for the victims of the bad weather in Emilia Romagna”. Thus the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida at the opening of the bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Hiroshima.

9.29 – “The extent of the devastation caused by the bad weather is that of another earthquake – said the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, as a guest on Rai3 -: the damage will be quantitatively minor, but it will amount to a few billion euros. As for the earthquake we will rebuild everything: we have told the government that we need a lot of resources, but also expeditious regulations, there is a need for an extraordinary commissioner, obligations for workers, to extend deadlines, mortgage installments, many investments. Unfortunately we have a great experience in matter. Institutions must be obsessed with being close to people”.

9.00 – The night “went well, it was a marvel compared to yesterday. Now we’re trying to start again”. Luigi walks in via Garibaldi, paying attention to the mud that covers it. “There are still flooded roads though, it’s not over”. Faenza wakes up under a gray sky, with the hope that at least not a drop will fall today. You ride a bike through the mud, many two wheels that move slowly, with envelopes and bags attached, dirty boots and rolled up trousers. Tired faces and perplexed looks. Local police, carabinieri and firefighters are everywhere, people stop them and ask for information on everything. Four civil protection operators have just loaded two dinghies onto the trailer. “We are waiting, we hope they are no longer needed, but you never know”.

8.59 – On the A1, two lanes towards Florence were reopened to traffic, after the landslide between Sasso Marconi north and the junction with the A1 Direttissima towards Florence: the operations of the Autostrade per l’Italia task force in the areas affected by the bad weather emergency continue . The ASPI teams are engaged in operations to restore the full usability of the section, which is constantly monitored. The diversion lane on the opposite carriageway, installed in the early hours of the morning, has been removed and traffic currently travels on two lanes towards Florence. In the stretch there are 15 km of queues towards Florence and 9 km towards Bologna. To reduce congestion at the Bologna junction, vehicles weighing over 7.5 tonnes traveling on the A1 in the direction of Bologna will be diverted at Parma along the A15 Parma – La Spezia from which to continue along the A12 in the direction Pisa and the A11 in the direction of Florence and then rejoin the A1. The same route is recommended for light vehicles heading from Milan to Florence/Rome.

8.53 – Since yesterday evening, the historic center of Lugo, in the Ravenna area, has begun to flood. The water has begun to rise from the southern part of the plain, on the Via Emilia side, due to the flooding of the Senio and Santerno rivers, the former flowing to the west and the latter to the east of the city. The water of the rivers, seeking a way to the sea, has thus invaded the Romagna town, about ten kilometers as the crow flies from Imola and Castel Bolognese, which is flooding more and more. Some streets are already under a meter of water and the flooding has reached the Este fortress which rises in the city centre.

8.48 – At the Council of Ministers on Tuesday 23 May “the state of calamity will be resolved” for the areas affected by the flood in Emilia Romagna and “the first interventions will be responded to. The block on mortgages and tax collections has already been announced”: thus the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto, on Radio too on Rai Radio 1.

8.08 – Approximately 3,000 interventions were carried out by the Carabinieri in Emilia-Romagna to ensure relief for the populations affected by the bad weather of the last few days: 1,200 in the province of Bologna, over 500 in the province of Forlì-Cesena, 1,400 in the province of Ravenna, a thousand in that of Rimini. More than 7,000 requests were received from the operations centers (to 112 and to the direct users of the commands). The garrisons of the Arma reporting to the legion command are engaged in rescuing people and supervising watercourses, embankments and inhabited centers especially in the most affected provinces of Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena, Rimini and, in part, Bologna where several ready-to-use Carabinieri patrols from the least affected provinces were also brought in immediately.

8.02 – The operations of the Autostrade per l’Italia task force continue in the areas affected by the bad weather emergency: it was possible to reopen the stretch between Rimini North and Cesena North in the direction of Bologna and the section between Forlì and Cesena North in the direction of Ancona. This was communicated by Autostrade per l’Italia. The stretches of the A14 Bologna – Taranto motorway between the junction with the Ravenna and Forlì branch in the direction of Ancona as well as the one between Cesena Nord and Faenza in the direction of Bologna remain closed to traffic. Stay on the A14, heading north for vehicles with a total mass exceeding 7.5 tonnes, the obligatory exit at Ancona Nord, to then continue along state road 76 towards Fabriano/Perugia.

7.14 – Immediate evacuation order for people and businesses in Villanova di Ravenna, Filetto and Roncalceci, due to the risk of flooding caused by the breaking of the Lamone between Reda and Fossolo. The Municipality of Ravenna informs people who cannot go to friends and relatives of the reception area set up at the Cinema City at the Classis Museum in Classe. “We are proceeding to send buses to the fractions concerned. Spread the word. Limit movements as much as possible”, communicates the administration.

6.39 – In the night, new floods in Romagna, in particular in the Ravenna area. The rift between Reda and Fossolo overloaded the Emilia-Romagna canal and the entire secondary network of consortium canals, with water invading significant parts of the countryside: flooding in Russi, Godo, San Pancrazio and Villanova di Ravenna. During the night the Municipality of Ravenna intervened, with the support of the local police, informing the citizens of Villanova, inviting them to go to the upper floors, offering those who were unable to access the first floor of the civic center or accommodation at the Cinemacity. Evacuations are still underway also in Castel Bolognese, also in the province of Ravenna, where there was a problem of lack of drinking water. The Municipality distributed the water where it could and a tanker arrived at the sports hall.

