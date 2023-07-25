Bad weather in Milan, roofs uncovered and fallen trees – News

There are hundreds of calls received by the Milan fire brigade after a new storm accompanied by strong winds and hail that hit the capital during the night, around 4 am. Reports of roofs being blown off, resulting in flooding from the amount of rain and hail that fell in a short space of time, and many fallen trees. Damage also to the tram lines, which fell to the ground. At the moment there are no injuries.

Railway lines suspended and others limited due to bad weather in Monza, where bad weather continued to scourge the provincial capital and neighboring municipalities yesterday evening and last night. Trenord communicated the need to suspend some sections until further notice, to allow Rfi to restore the line. The new storm that hit Lombardy yesterday evening caused new line interruptions, so much so that in Monza the passengers of a Trenord convoy were disembarked and diverted to other stations, after being rescued, due to an electrical failure that blocked the line again. From 10pm the Como-Seregno-Milan, Tirano-Sondrio-Lecco-Milan, Lecco-Molteno-Monza-Milan, Bergamo-Carnate-Milan, Saronno-Seregno-Milan-Albairate, Lecco-Carnate-Milan lines are limited or blocked.

“Hell”, “apocalypse”: are some of the words that accompany the publication of images of the storm that hit Milan during the night, posted on social media by the Milanese. Videos showing the intensity of the rain and the strong gusts of horizontal wind which in some cases broke through or caused the windows of the houses to open wide, thus causing flooding. From the Navigli area to Porta Nuova, the videos show the storm and in some areas of the city you can see avenues with many trees downed even on parked cars. “Ten minutes of terror at the mercy of the wind of an indescribable force, hail probably as big as tennis balls. I live alone and I was scared, a lot”, writes a woman from Milan on Twitter.

On his Facebook profile, the Councilor for Security and Civil Protection of the Municipality writes in real time: “Very strong thunderstorm at 4.00. Rain of about 30mm/h with a maximum peak of 39mm/h in Piazza Sicilia. Now it has completely passed. Many damages, fallen trees, flooding, damage to roofs. Maximum commitment of the Fire Brigade and the Civil Protection system, fatigued by intense continuous work since Friday “.

