Bad weather in the Cuneo area, 20 cm of snow at Colle della Maddalena – Piedmont

Snow plows in action on highway 21

(ANSA) – ARGENTERA, MAY 12 – Bad weather in the Cuneo area, where a perturbation is bringing the rain expected for months, after a particularly stingy winter of rainfall.

Some discomfort is recorded along the road network, particularly in the high mountains. At Colle della Maddalena, along the state road 21, the only alpine road in the Cuneo area open to France, the Anas snowplows have come into action to guarantee the practicability of the state road. Just under 20 centimeters of fresh snow have fallen so far at the pass’s two thousand meters of altitude. (HANDLE).

