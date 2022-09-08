Violent thunderstorms in the early part of the morning. Lightning in via Botteniga, Lancenigo and Casier, where a fault caused the interruption of the electricity for an hour. Same problem in Sant’Antonino

TREVISO. Bad weather on the Marca, in particular in Treviso and in the hinterland. The day began with a hailstorm that hit the area of ​​Strada Ovest, le Stiore and San Giuseppe. Then, during the morning, violent downpours alternated with brief moments of calm. So far the firefighters have carried out a dozen interventions for draining or unsafe plants.

In via Pisa the road ended up under water while in via Botteniga a lightning bolt hit a plant, breaking it in half.

Intervention also in Lancenigo di Villorba where a lightning bolt caused the fire of a control unit.

There was no shortage of blackouts reported in the Sant’Antonino district and in Casier, the latter caused by a plant struck by lightning that cut the cables of the electronic service.

