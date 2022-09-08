Home News Bad weather in the Marca: hail, lightning and blackouts
News

by admin
Violent thunderstorms in the early part of the morning. Lightning in via Botteniga, Lancenigo and Casier, where a fault caused the interruption of the electricity for an hour. Same problem in Sant’Antonino

Marco Filippi

08 September 2022

TREVISO. Bad weather on the Marca, in particular in Treviso and in the hinterland. The day began with a hailstorm that hit the area of ​​Strada Ovest, le Stiore and San Giuseppe. Then, during the morning, violent downpours alternated with brief moments of calm. So far the firefighters have carried out a dozen interventions for draining or unsafe plants.

In via Pisa the road ended up under water while in via Botteniga a lightning bolt hit a plant, breaking it in half.

Intervention also in Lancenigo di Villorba where a lightning bolt caused the fire of a control unit.

Video: fire brigade interventions for lightning-struck trees

Bad weather in Treviso: interventions by the fire brigade for trees hit by lightning

There was no shortage of blackouts reported in the Sant’Antonino district and in Casier, the latter caused by a plant struck by lightning that cut the cables of the electronic service.

Video: hailstorm at the Stiore

Treviso, early morning hailstorm in the city: this is the situation at the Stiore

໺ϸĸ ƽϵִ–

