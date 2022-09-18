SENIGALLIA – Under the arcades along the Misa in Senigallia, the tension rises more and more as does the level of the river which is worrying. It has started to rain and the traders, who have been shoveling the floors full of mud since dawn, are counting the damage. And the search for two missing persons continues.

Bad weather in the Marche: all updates

“Misa level worrying, as soon as the rain picks up, everyone is on the upper floors”, announces a man from the civil protection who passes shop by shop. In piazza del duca we meet and discuss. And above all, he asks himself: “What are we doing today?”.

“I saw despair in the faces of the merchants,” says one resident. Who lost the autumn-winter collection, who dozens of shoe boxes and who kilos of pastry. Like Paolo Manoni of Caffè Portici who is looking for the good part of the disaster: “Luckily it didn’t happen when the market is here. In any case, it is the Apocalypse for us”.

Under the arcades there is word of mouth: “Beware there are those who have already fallen and ended up in hospital”. It is up to you to beware of this too while your eyes are tinged with devastation.

The new wave of bad weather that hit Senigallia caused the collapse of a tree that ended up on a car. The driver, who was inside the vehicle, was unharmed.

“We are on yellow alert. The city is in the mud and this increases the danger. We cannot stop the water and the wind. At 3.30 pm everything should end. My ordinance is very simple. Everyone stay at home and on the upper floors, all away from Misa ”, says the mayor of Senigallia, Massimo Olivetti.

“The wind is very strong and is breaking several plants. We invite everyone to stay indoors if possible, until the wind drops”. This is the appeal of the mayor of Pesaro, Matteo Ricci. In these hours, the weather conditions in the city have worsened. “There are too many people around with cars to take pictures, especially in viale Trieste – he added -. Those who are curious about the storm, who are pouring into the promenade to photograph the broken trees, should return home, because they are in the way the difficult job of Aspes and the Operations Center “.