The firefighters carried out a total of a dozen interventions between Treviso and Conegliano

Strong wind and driving rain in the night forced the firefighters of the Treviso area to overtime. A dozen, in total, the interventions mainly for flooding in the Conegliano area and removal of plants and large branches in the roadway between Treviso and Quinto.

Fortunately, no injuries were recorded but only damage to property. The major interventions were concentrated between the districts of Santa Bona and San Giuseppe and the area of ​​the Quinto airport. All interventions for the removal of uprooted trees or fallen branches on the roadway.

In the Coneglianese area two flooding: a garage and a cellar. Interventions also in the San Vendemiano area.