UDINE. Heavy rains over the whole region on the morning of Friday 4 November, with the Civil Protection already engaged from the late evening of Thursday 3 November in various interventions for damage caused by bad weather.

Strong storms were recorded in Lignano and Grado, where several meters of beach were eroded by the force of the waves. Damages and traffic problems were recorded in various municipalities in the province of Udine.

Update at 16.00

The Udine firefighters intervened in Bertiolo, in a fish farm. as a result of the damage caused by intense rainfall and strong winds.

The nets that protect the fish farms from predatory birds had settled on the surface of the water due to the subsidence of the support poles, preventing the fish from boiling and breathing properly.

The firefighters supported the farm staff in the urgent work of tensioning the nets to bring them back to an adequate height, trying to limit as much as possible the losses of fish which were nevertheless huge.

Update at 15.20

Volunteers from the municipal civil protection team of Frisanco Poffabro they intervened in the Colvere, along the former provincial road 26, due to the fall of a tree on a telephone cable. The intervention also required the operation of the local police and firefighters. This is the road system that connects Maniago with Frisanco, along which there are several inhabited villages.

The volunteers carried out a general monitoring of the territory, also intervening along the former provincial road 63 and in the villages of Polaz and Pian delle Merie, due to the numerous fallen plants and some landslides. 110 mm of rain fell in the area.

The volunteers, coordinated by the councilor with responsibility for Civil Protection, also intervened for a rock fall along the municipal road that leads from Borgo Valdestali to Forcella. Finally, branches broken by the wind and fallen in the street in Borgo Valdifrina were removed.

Update at 15.00

At 3 pm the bridge over the Torre a Chiopris Viscone.

Update at 13.30

The volunteers of the municipal civil protection team of the Municipality of Aquileia they intervened along the regional road 352, where the viability was no longer safe due to the fall of some trees uprooted by the force of bad weather.

The roads were also made safe by finished branches along secondary roads that broke due to the strong wind. No one was injured. The monitoring of the territory continues also for any support to the local community in case of need.

Heavy rains over the whole region on the morning of Friday 4 November, with the Civil Protection involved since the late evening of Thursday 3 November in various interventions for damage caused by bad weather. Strong storms were recorded in Lignano and Grado, where several meters of beach were eroded by the force of the waves. Damages and traffic problems have been recorded in various municipalities in the province of Udine: a landslide invaded the former provincial road in Val Resia, in Cervignano the fury of bad weather caused the collapse of a part of the fence of the municipal sports field.

Disruptions due to bad weather also in the municipality of Pulfero where, in the morning, the workers of the Municipality, on the recommendation of the mayor, removed a fallen boulder along a municipal road near the hamlet of Pegliano. The Regional Operations Room of the Civil Protection also received reports of two plants that had fallen and ended up on telephone cables, close to the border with Slovenia, again in the municipal area of ​​Pulfero.

Update 12.40

A Cervignano a large part of the fence of the sports field in via Del Zotto has collapsed. A parked car was damaged.

At the Casa della Musica rainwater caused some flooding. A large branch has also fallen in Piazza Indipendenza. The Ausa river has risen in level and is monitored above all in the Mesol area. The men of the Civil Protection at work.

The situation is improving a Degree where, following the strong storm, part of the beach was eroded and the high water led to flooding in the Mandracchio area, in the old port and along some roads in the historic center.

Volunteers from the municipal civil protection team are continuing to monitor the area. There are no particular critical issues.

A specialized firm, on the recommendation of the regional decentralization body, intervened in Val Resia, along the former provincial road, to remove a flow of debris that originated from a stream above and spilled onto the road. No one was injured.

At 12.30 the transit was still forbidden (a quick resolution is expected) of the problem caused by bad weather.

Update 11.10

Flooding of streets and basements of buildings due to heavy rains are recorded in Pasian di Prato, Gonars, San Giorgio di Nogaro, San Michele al Tagliamento, Bagnaria Arsa, Resia and Udine with a higher concentration of calls from San Giorgio di Nogaro where it was the underpass of via Libertà was freed from the water in record time by the volunteers of the municipal civil protection team. Regular transit again. Volunteers have cleared manholes and drains.

A Pasian of Prato it’s at Gonars the volunteers of the municipal civil protection teams intervened to flood streets in particular and basements. Many volunteers who went out in the night to monitor the territory.

Strong storm in Lignano which is eroding part of the beach. In Grado the first level of attention for high water was reached: the sea level is 1.26 meters, with an increasing trend. The orange weather alert remains until midnight today, Friday 4 November.

The weather. The region is expected to rain from abundant to intense, very intense in the Alpine, Pre-Alpine and Pedemontana areas and snowfalls in the Alps over 1,500 – 1,800 meters in the afternoon-evening. Thunderstorms are likely.

Strong winds will blow from the south or south-west, even strong at altitude and on the coast, where storm surges are likely and high water will also be possible.

However, Osmer forecasts speak of an improvement from the late afternoon on all areas, with bright spells. On the coast on Saturday and Sunday moderate to strong Bora will blow, with clear skies.