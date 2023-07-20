Home » Bad weather in Veneto – News
News

Bad weather in Veneto – News

by admin
Bad weather in Veneto – News

The firefighters were busy in Veneto throughout the night with hundreds of requests for intervention due to the violent storms of water, hail and wind that affected a large part of the region.


The teams of Venice, Treviso, Padua, Vicenza, Verona have been at work, in particular, for the cutting of plants and trees that have invaded the roadways but also in the removal of skylights, glass and other unsafe elements caused by the violent hailstorms and by the wind. Interventions also for the safety of roof coverings. The rescue system was reinforced with the arrival of teams from outside the region.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Colonel Guida leaves "his" Canavese "I will carry Ivrea in my heart"

You may also like

Atesa assures that it collects 16 thousand tons...

El Salvador launches National Vaccination Scheme in the...

Concerns increase in venomous snake bites

Urban regeneration: make way for design competitions if...

Government begins second legislature with significant wear: Zuleta

Drugs: 100 deliveries a day, gang defeated in...

Emelec is among the sixteen best in the...

Tornado Causes Extensive Damage to Pfizer Pharmaceutical Plant,...

Carmen del Darién: the project of women peace...

After building collapsed, static instability alarm in Torre...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy