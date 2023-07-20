Bad weather in Veneto – News

The firefighters were busy in Veneto throughout the night with hundreds of requests for intervention due to the violent storms of water, hail and wind that affected a large part of the region.





The teams of Venice, Treviso, Padua, Vicenza, Verona have been at work, in particular, for the cutting of plants and trees that have invaded the roadways but also in the removal of skylights, glass and other unsafe elements caused by the violent hailstorms and by the wind. Interventions also for the safety of roof coverings. The rescue system was reinforced with the arrival of teams from outside the region.



