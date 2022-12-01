TRIESTE Dropping temperatures, the return of the bora, lots of rain and a few snowflakes even at low altitudes. According to Osmer, the meteorological observatory of Friuli Venezia Giulia, a depression on the Ionian Sea and the presence of an anticyclone over Russia will determine the influx of humid currents at high altitudes and bora winds in the lower layers.

From Friday a wave of bad weather will bring widespread rainfall almost everywhere, snow above 500 meters, and wind in the morning on the coast, where the lows will drop between 6 and 8 degrees. Worsening of the weather picture on Saturday, especially in the afternoon, with heavy rains and bura winds intensifying towards the evening. The minimums will drop again, with the thermometer column settling between 5 and 7 degrees.

On Sunday sustained gusts in the city and on the Carso, and moderate to heavy rains, even if the values ​​will increase slightly. MI.B.