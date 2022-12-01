Home News Bad weather is back in Friuli Venezia Giulia: perturbations arriving from Friday
News

Bad weather is back in Friuli Venezia Giulia: perturbations arriving from Friday

by admin
Bad weather is back in Friuli Venezia Giulia: perturbations arriving from Friday

TRIESTE Dropping temperatures, the return of the bora, lots of rain and a few snowflakes even at low altitudes. According to Osmer, the meteorological observatory of Friuli Venezia Giulia, a depression on the Ionian Sea and the presence of an anticyclone over Russia will determine the influx of humid currents at high altitudes and bora winds in the lower layers.

From Friday a wave of bad weather will bring widespread rainfall almost everywhere, snow above 500 meters, and wind in the morning on the coast, where the lows will drop between 6 and 8 degrees. Worsening of the weather picture on Saturday, especially in the afternoon, with heavy rains and bura winds intensifying towards the evening. The minimums will drop again, with the thermometer column settling between 5 and 7 degrees.

On Sunday sustained gusts in the city and on the Carso, and moderate to heavy rains, even if the values ​​will increase slightly. MI.B.

See also  Revine, grandmother Angela unmasks two expert scammers: "Dear impostors, I don't believe you"

You may also like

Piave Servizi, failure of the aqueduct: six Municipalities...

Announcement of the Office of the New Coronary...

Public health: five months for a gastroscopy: “We...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji...

Firefighters Feltre, S. Barbara without a public holiday,...

Healthcare Summit 2022, Schillaci: «More resources for healthcare....

Fire at the Friulintagli of Portobuffolè

Vaccination obligation; fines are coming to no Vax

Wildlife, even Luxottica at the road safety table

Promote the realization of basic pension services for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy