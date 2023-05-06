Bad weather, meeting with affected entrepreneurs and companies in Bagnacavallo (Ra) — Emilia-Romagna Region

“The only truly irreparable thing are the victims of this tragedy, everything else is difficult, but we will rebuild it together”.

the president of the region, Stefano Bonacciniin the afternoon he went to Bagnacavallo (Ra), one of the municipalities most affected by the bad weather these days, to meet the entrepreneurs of the damaged companies, especially agricultural ones, and the trade associations. A hundred were present.

With him the mayor of Bagnacavallo, Eleonora Pronithe president of the Province of Ravenna, Michele De Pascaleand the prefect of Ravenna, castrese de rosa.

“The top priority now is to act quickly to make an exact estimate of the damage, public and private, Municipality by Municipality- he underlined Bonaccini– and to ensure that families and businesses, bent by this emergency, can access compensation as soon as possible. Now more than ever we need the concreteness, tenacity and cohesion that our community has already shown in the past, and on several occasions”.

After renewing his thanks to all those – the Prefecture, the Police Forces, Civil Defence, the Fire Brigade, the local Police, mayors and volunteers – who have been engaged tirelessly for days in the rescue operations and in cleaning and restoration operationsshared the path so that all the resources necessary to deal with the emergency that has damaged families, agricultural companies and other sectors are guaranteed.

“In the coming days we will bring together the Pact for Work and for the Climate to set up a collective work for individual associates and businesses – he said -. Together with the councilor for economic development, Vincenzo Colla, we are working to be able to access European resources and try to activate an ad hoc tender for the necessary interventions. Just as we are committed to ensuring social safety nets for the workers involved, so that all possible levers are activated. What is certain is that, as soon as the extent of the damage is established, we will immediately ask the Government for an urgent meeting to obtain the extraordinary resources necessary to mend this wound and to ensure all compensation for the damage suffered: I am sure that the collaboration demonstrated so far by the national Executive and by all the institutions will allow us to respond to the needs of citizens, families and businesses”.