ALPAGO. The bad weather that hit the Alpago in particular in the morning, Thursday 18 August, with rains and strong winds, caused damage to the roof of the Palapieve sports facility. The violent gusts damaged the tarpaulin of the roof, partially tearing the side wall and forcing the firefighters alerted by the Municipality to intervene on the spot.

During the intervention, to avoid a dangerous “sail effect”, the technicians made cuts in the lower part of the tarpaulin, thus securing the sports structure from further possible tears due to the wind, which calmed down only during the morning. The cost for the repair of the roof is around 15,000 euros and the intervention will be carried out by the company that built the structure.

In this regard, the mayor of Alpago, Alberto Peterle, who went on a visit to the Palapieve together with the administration and the municipal technicians, declared that during the junta, scheduled for the afternoon, “a budget variation will be established that goes to cover the amount necessary to carry out the intervention “.

For the remaking of the tarpaulin and the consequent re-commissioning of the roof, after consulting the company, the municipal administration of Alpago foresees that it will take about fifteen days.