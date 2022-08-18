Home News Bad weather on Alpago, Palapieve damaged
News

Bad weather on Alpago, Palapieve damaged

by admin
Bad weather on Alpago, Palapieve damaged

The intervention of the fire brigade in Palapieve

The wind has partly ripped off the side cover. The fire brigade intervened

Ezio Franceschini

August 18, 2022

ALPAGO. The bad weather that hit the Alpago in particular in the morning, Thursday 18 August, with rains and strong winds, caused damage to the roof of the Palapieve sports facility. The violent gusts damaged the tarpaulin of the roof, partially tearing the side wall and forcing the firefighters alerted by the Municipality to intervene on the spot.

During the intervention, to avoid a dangerous “sail effect”, the technicians made cuts in the lower part of the tarpaulin, thus securing the sports structure from further possible tears due to the wind, which calmed down only during the morning. The cost for the repair of the roof is around 15,000 euros and the intervention will be carried out by the company that built the structure.

In this regard, the mayor of Alpago, Alberto Peterle, who went on a visit to the Palapieve together with the administration and the municipal technicians, declared that during the junta, scheduled for the afternoon, “a budget variation will be established that goes to cover the amount necessary to carry out the intervention “.

For the remaking of the tarpaulin and the consequent re-commissioning of the roof, after consulting the company, the municipal administration of Alpago foresees that it will take about fifteen days.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  They build him a building too close to home: after 16 years he wins the legal battle, part of that building will be demolished

You may also like

Brains on the run: “We will vote who...

Beijing Announces Sending Troops to Eastern Russia Military...

Daniela Santanchè shows the damage to the Twiga...

1 new positive person was added in Dulan...

The new Libyan heroes embrace an old rhetoric...

Rivara falls from the balcony and a 77-year-old...

During his inspection in Liaoning, Xi Jinping emphasized...

Elections, center-right working on the lists. Meloni undecided...

Qin Gang distort Taiwan’s factor: Americans do not...

Cordignano, the greeting in front of the house...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy