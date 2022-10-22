The almost summer truce in Friuli Venezia Giulia is over. In the next few hours in the region temperatures will drop again and thunderstorms are expected throughout the territory.

The interventions in Nimis

Two teams of volunteers from the Civil Protection of the Municipality of Nimis intervened this morning to remove some fallen trees along the road network that connects Torlano with Taipana, in the territory of the municipality of Nimis.

They gave support to the Fire Brigade for cutting the plants and making the roads safe, to guarantee the residents transit in this area of ​​the Pedemontana.

No one was injured.

The interventions in Ramandolo

Another team of volunteers intervened, on the other hand, for monitoring in the area between Chialminis and Ramandolo for the removal of stones and debris finished along the roadway and for the clearing of the manholes, to avoid dangerous situations and to secure the roads. . The volunteers traveled the entire road layout to make sure there were no dangerous situations given the delicate nature of this part of the hillside.

Forecasts

First signs of bad weather were seen already on Friday evening with scattered showers. From Saturday, October 22, in Friuli Venezia Giulia, the sky will be covered with scattered rains, moderate in the west, more widespread and abundant in the east. Possible thunderstorms with locally more intense rains. On the coast moderate or sustained wind will blow from the south, rotating to Libeccio in the afternoon, on the mountains at high altitude sustained wind from the south-west. From the evening the rains, starting from the west, and the wind attenuate.

On Sunday, the sky will generally be cloudy, with more sunshine on the coast and in the Alps. In the eastern areas, some weak local rain is not excluded.

