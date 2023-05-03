Bad weather. Rotta del Sillaro, flooding of the Idice and other watercourses of the hydrographic network of the Reno. The situation in the afternoon of 2 May. Means and technicians of the Agency in action on the field from this morning, together with the volunteers, the firefighters and the resources made available by the Municipalities and by all the forces of order

Bologna – What is taking place in the Bologna area is a significant event, with rain falling continuously for 24 hours; moreover, a persistence of rainfall is expected in the central-eastern sector of the region, which could create further increases in the hydrometric levels from upstream in the basins already affected by the floods.

Among the special observed the stream sillarotributary of the Rhine. Here in the early afternoon a breach was formed between Lombard mass (Ravenna) e Imola (Bologna). The regional agency for territorial security and civil protection is intervening with its own means and with a company. We will work all night, even with lighthouse towers, to close the break with cyclopean boulders in the shortest possible time; a fire brigade helicopter also went into action on the spot, to support the evacuation of a family. Other floods are located along the Sillaro: in the Bologna area it overflowed in the locality of San Salvatore a Sixth Imolese.

In the red zone all the water courses are above hydrographic level 3. Work is underway to start up the expansion basins and the reclamation consortia have also activated their network. Municipalities are evaluating ordinances to close schools in correspondence with closed roads or near embankments.

As regards the hydrographic network of the Renothere has been some flooding of theIndexin the municipality of Castenaso, where a family was evacuated; also in the municipality of San Lazarus thirty people were evacuated as a precaution for the levels reached by Savena.

Numerous reports arrived for landslides, with several roads closed, but also of citizens and isolated cars. The overall situation that is taking place in Emilia-Romagna has been communicated by the regional agency to the national civil protection department.

In the bolognese a landslide occurred in Casalfiumanese, on the road to Macerato; isolate some people who will be transferred to accommodation facilities. In Ozzano dell’Emilia the stream came out Quaderna.

In Bologna the Ravone in via del Chiu and via Saffi. Provincial road 36 Val di Zena – at km 7 of Botteghino and at km 16 Mulino di Zena – was closed due to flooding of the Zena.

The report of one has arrived from the Municipality of Borgo Tossignano brake on via Siepe San Giovanni. A family with a fragile person displaced.

In the reggiano, in Tresinaro, below Baiso, due to the rain, log debris fell on the road and has already been removed; a river of mud descends from this morning, after the rainy night, from the Rio Campiano.

Access to the ER 13 cycle path has been closed because, in some lower points, it runs alongside the Secchia. Reported a “runoff” concentrated on the mountain slope that crosses the provincial road 7, in the locality of Rondinara, in Scandiano.

In the Modena, a landslide occurred along provincial road 19 – Sassuolo, in the locality of Pigneto, with water leaking from the Corlo stream, and various flooding of roads (in Fiorano Modenese). Water also leaking from the Tiepido stream, also in the Modena area. In Pazzano Estense, a landslide affected the municipal road towards Serramazzoni.

Since yesterday evening the COR (Regional Operations Center) has been open 24 hours a day, just as the unified operating rooms of the provinces of Bologna, Ravenna, Modena, Reggio Emilia are open and that of Ferrara has been alerted in case of need. The next meeting of the Rescue Coordination Center (CCS) is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 9.

