Monday’s bad weather alert prompted some mayors to order the closure of schools. TO Power pupils of all levels, including kindergartens, will remain at home following the red alert issued by the Civil Protection.

The red warning means that extreme phenomena that are very dangerous for the safety of people, for goods and ordinary activities are expected. The alarm is instead orange on part of Calabria, in Molise, Puglia and Campania.

September 25, 2022



A Napoli the municipality decided to keep schools that are not polling stations and cemeteries closed on Monday. In addition to the classrooms, parks and gardens will also remain closed in Torre del Greco. The mayor urged citizens to “take all necessary precautions to avoid dangers to public and private safety”. The mayor of Benevento Clemente Mastella he motivated the choice to let the children stay at home: “The weather alert requires this measure to protect the safety of citizens. We all have the recent flood in the Marche under our eyes”.

Schools also closed in many other places in Campania: in Sapri, Afragola, Portici, San Giorgio a Cremano, Ercolano, Giugliano, Pomigliano, Sant’Anastasia and in all the municipalities of Ischia. Always for bad weather, Caserta has decided to postpone the lessons directly to Wednesday.