Home News Bad weather, schools closed in some municipalities of Campania and Basilicata
News

Bad weather, schools closed in some municipalities of Campania and Basilicata

by admin
Bad weather, schools closed in some municipalities of Campania and Basilicata

Monday’s bad weather alert prompted some mayors to order the closure of schools. TO Power pupils of all levels, including kindergartens, will remain at home following the red alert issued by the Civil Protection.

The red warning means that extreme phenomena that are very dangerous for the safety of people, for goods and ordinary activities are expected. The alarm is instead orange on part of Calabria, in Molise, Puglia and Campania.

Weather forecast, alert in 7 regions. It rains in the Marche: Misa and Nevola under control

by the Cronaca editorial staff

A Napoli the municipality decided to keep schools that are not polling stations and cemeteries closed on Monday. In addition to the classrooms, parks and gardens will also remain closed in Torre del Greco. The mayor urged citizens to “take all necessary precautions to avoid dangers to public and private safety”. The mayor of Benevento Clemente Mastella he motivated the choice to let the children stay at home: “The weather alert requires this measure to protect the safety of citizens. We all have the recent flood in the Marche under our eyes”.

Schools also closed in many other places in Campania: in Sapri, Afragola, Portici, San Giorgio a Cremano, Ercolano, Giugliano, Pomigliano, Sant’Anastasia and in all the municipalities of Ischia. Always for bad weather, Caserta has decided to postpone the lessons directly to Wednesday.

See also  Shanghai On May 19, 2022, 88 new local confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, 770 new local asymptomatic infections, 2 new overseas imported new coronary pneumonia confirmed cases, 3 new overseas imported asymptomatic infections__ Shanghai Municipal Health Commission

You may also like

Voter turnout in the 2022 general elections: the...

“Digital Guangxi Kunpeng Ascension Industry Ecological Conference” Held...

When Zhao Yide investigated the construction of major...

The Refuge Park for dogs and cats named...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Belluno, De Carlo (FdI) re-elected to the Senate,...

Nanhu District Holds Epidemic Prevention and Control Work...

Towards the Meloni government: how will it be...

Ivrea, Giglio Vigna towards confirmation in Rome: he...

The reactions of the right-wing parties to Meloni’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy