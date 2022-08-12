Gullo had convened a meeting with the basin authority and the forestry company that manages the Stromboli Island Reserve for August 17 to prepare a plan for the island before something happened. “The rain came earlier but unfortunately even if we had gathered things would not have turned out differently – says the mayor who will evaluate in the next few hours whether to ask for a state of natural disaster – We need to prepare a plan for Stromboli, to consolidate the entire devastated area from the fire. But we must be realistic: it is not a simple intervention and certainly a couple of months will not be enough. Avoiding other disasters – he concludes – will not be easy ».

Rain and thunderstorms in the Center-South, yellow alert in 10 regions

On Saturday a cold depression nucleus will pass from North to South along the Balkan areas, causing conditions of instability on most of our central peninsular regions and in the South, with scattered showers and thunderstorms, locally of strong intensity, especially on inland and mountainous areas. .

Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Protection in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned – issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. The weather phenomena, impacting on the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national criticality and alert bulletin which can be consulted on the Department’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

The notice provides for scattered rainfall from tomorrow morning, Saturday 13 August, predominantly of downpour or thunderstorm, first on Lazio, especially the eastern and southern sectors, Abruzzo, especially the Apennine sectors and on Molise, in extension to Campania, Puglia , Basilicata and Calabria especially the northern sectors. The phenomena will be accompanied by strong showers, frequent electrical activity, hailstorms and strong gusts of wind. On the basis of the phenomena in progress and foreseen, a yellow alert was assessed for tomorrow, Saturday 13 August, on Campania, Lazio, Calabria, Puglia, Basilicata, Molise, Abruzzo and parts of Tuscany, Sardinia and Sicily.

Landslides and floods in Mazzin di Fassa, 05 August 2022

Trentino declares a disaster due to storm in Val di Fassa

The provincial council of Trento declared a state of calamity for the territories of the upper Val di Fassa hit, on 5 August, by a violent water bomb and mudslide. «The operations to ascertain the damages are still in progress and it is therefore not possible to define the amount of the expenditure necessary for the restoration and accommodation – specifies the president of the Province, Maurizio Fugatti -. When the damage assessment is completed, the criteria and procedures for accessing contributions and compensation for damage caused by the disaster will be established. In the meantime, various urgent restoration works are underway, looking in particular at the viability as well as at the reduction of residual risk, in an urgent prevention regime ».