A storm of water and wind hit the center of Sicily, between the provinces of Palermo and Agrigento, and is causing damage and flooding in Corleone, Contessa Entellina, Santa Margherita Belice, Sambuca di Sicilia and Poggioreale.

On Friday evening, dozens of requests were received from the firefighters for earthmoving vehicles to clear the streets of the river of water and mud. Dozens of fire brigade teams were recalled to service. The situation in that area, witnesses say, is dramatic.

River of mud fore bus on the Palermo-Sciacca

There are no serious injuries among the people involved in the overturning of a Gallo-Sais bus on the Palermo-Sciacca route precisely because of bad weather: the bus was hit by a river of mud and a strong wind. Some bruised people were accompanied to the Sciacca hospital for checks.

Mayors: “The situation is dramatic”

The situation between the provinces of Palermo and Agrigento hit by a violent storm in the evening – with rains, hailstorms and strong winds – is dramatic. The mayors of Sambuca di Sicilia, Leo Ciaccio, and Contessa Entellina, Leonardo Spera, two of the municipalities scourged by bad weather, who are in constant contact with civil protection and rescuers at work, also confirm this to Ansa.

«Palermo Sciacca is impracticable – explains Leo Ciaccio – invaded by a river of water and mud. Many motorists got trapped and asked us for help. Several families who were in their homes reported flooding and damage to us. We invite everyone not to go out at this time as a precaution and to allow the emergency vehicles to operate ».