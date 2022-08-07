CHIVASSO. The strong storm that struck in the night caused extensive damage to the PalaLancia in via Favorita in Chivasso.

The wind uncovered the structure, taking away the sheet metal roof: in a few minutes the interior was flooded making the structure unusable. Firefighters’ safety measures are in progress.

This will then be followed by an estimate of the damage by the Municipality’s technicians.

The PalaLancia is used as a sports hall by many sports clubs and, recently, it had been temporarily converted into a vaccination hub.