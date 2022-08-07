Home News Bad weather, storm uncovers PalaLancia in Chivasso
News

Bad weather, storm uncovers PalaLancia in Chivasso

by admin
Bad weather, storm uncovers PalaLancia in Chivasso

The wind blew away the tin roof

CHIVASSO. The strong storm that struck in the night caused extensive damage to the PalaLancia in via Favorita in Chivasso.

The wind uncovered the structure, taking away the sheet metal roof: in a few minutes the interior was flooded making the structure unusable. Firefighters’ safety measures are in progress.
This will then be followed by an estimate of the damage by the Municipality’s technicians.

The PalaLancia is used as a sports hall by many sports clubs and, recently, it had been temporarily converted into a vaccination hub.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  A trench shield was found in Marmolada: "Donate it to a museum"

You may also like

Welcome the arrival of “National Fitness Day” to...

Beijing: Persons with a history of living in...

Expert teacher, launched an online petition to abolish...

Covid, 555 new infections in Fvg and two...

New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control |...

Palio, dedication to the Serenissima celebrated

Letta agreement with left, Verdi and Di Maio....

Pavone, car goes off the road on the...

Jingwu Kuai Review丨Hunan, where Zhong Lingyu is beautiful,...

Weather forecast, Italy divided in two: bad weather...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy