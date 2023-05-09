Bad weather, the Region takes stock with the mayors of the most affected areas – Emilia-Romagna Region

Take stock of the evolution of the situation linked to the bad weather emergency with the territories and share the next steps to be implemented to address the open critical issues.

These are the themes at the heart of a series of dating called up on Sunday 7 May by Irene Priolovice president with responsibility for civil protection, with the local administrators of the provinces most affected by the wave of bad weather, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena, Bologna and Modena. Priolo he is in constant contact with the president Stefano Bonacciniwho left for an institutional mission to Argentina with universities and companies from which he will return early on Wednesday due to the situation linked to the bad weather in recent days.

Even in these hours, in fact, it continues unabated the commitment to deal with the consequences of weather events. In particular, work is being done to close the embankment breaches caused by flooding, clean up flooded streets and buildings, evacuate those in critical situations due to instability and ensure landslide monitoring. Still 545 The displaced: 354 in the Bologna area, 118 in the Ravenna area, 69 in the Forlì-Cesena area, and 4 in the Modena area.