Another night of bad weather throughout Italy with the south particularly plagued and Venice which, thanks to the MOSE, avoided ending up under water again. The bulletin of the last few hours reports damage, flooding and people saved by firefighters in Sicily, Calabria and Salento. Heavy rains hit Rome and its province, over 160 interventions carried out in the last twenty-four hours by the fire brigade for flooding, assistance to motorists in difficulty and water damage in general.

Coldiretti’s balance: still damage to crops

Over the weekend, 10 extreme climatic events occurred along the peninsula with storms that put a strain on the estate of the land with felled plants, flooded fields, uprooted greenhouses and destroyed crops which make the bill of damages rise to over 6 billion campaigns in 2022. This is what emerges from the monitoring of Coldiretti on Eswd data in reference to the latest wave of bad weather in Italy with an orange alert in Puglia and a yellow alert in six other regions from Basilicata to Campania, from Calabria to Lazio, from Sicily to ‘Umbria.

Second night away from home for the inhabitants of Casamicciola

The residents of Casamicciola, on the island of Ischia, where a week ago bad weather caused a landslide and the death of 10 people spent the second night away from home. On the island, starting from the night, the rain returned, even insistently, as foreseen by the alert issued by the civil protection. The weather alert has been extended until today afternoon. Based on the ‘expedited’ plan developed to deal with the alert, citizens were evacuated from their homes and welcomed into centers set up by rescuers and hotels.

There are 417 citizens hosted in hotels on the island of Ischia, by virtue of the evacuation plan to deal with the weather alert, extended until tomorrow afternoon.

There are 10 families who refuse to leave their homes, while over 600 have opted for independent accommodation, compared to an estimated 1,070 residents in the red zone. At the moment, about forty of the fifty homes subject to union evacuation orders have been left by the occupants. The return home will be evaluated on the basis of the evolution of the weather conditions.

The Mose again saves Venice from high water

Thanks to the Mose, Venice remained dry again this morning, in conjunction with a peak tide that reached 121 centimeters at 6.50, measured in Adriatic at the mouth of the port of the Lido, while in the city the water reached its maximum at 70 centimeters above sea level. The mobile barriers were raised at 2.50 at the Lido and Chioggia port inlets, while the Malamocco barrier was closed at 5.30 to allow a ferry to enter the lagoon. In Chioggia – due to the strong Bora wind – the water reached 93 centimeters in the city, where in addition to the Mose at sea, the homologous ‘mini’ version prevented the ground from being covered in water.

In Catanzaro, the mayor accuses: “No alert, the system doesn’t work”

A violent storm hit the Catanzaro area last night causing flooding and inconvenience. The heavy rain raged above all in the province and in the Lido district of the capital, causing the flooding of the seafront and some internal roads. The wave of bad weather made the intervention of the firefighters necessary in various centers of the Catanzaro area. In Martelletto the flooding of a stream was reported, in Cicala the damage to the purifier and the aqueduct system. In Simeri Crichi an elderly woman was recovered and rescued from the house invaded by water. In total there are 34 interventions completed by the firefighters, 12 those in progress and about 70 requests pending. In support came teams from Cosenza and Reggio Calabria. A mobile column module has also been sent by the Basilicata Directorate with 9 units and vehicles in flood mode. “It was a night of great trepidation and great anguish. The water bomb that hit our city had not been foreseen by any weather report and had not been preceded by any warning”. So in a note the mayor of Catanzaro Nicola Fiorita.

State of alert still today in Salento

A whirlwind hit during a violent storm in Salento causing damage. In the area from yesterday evening at 20, and until the same time today, there is the orange alert for thunderstorms and gale force winds. The municipalities most affected are Ugento, Lequile, San Pietro in Lama, Carmiano, Campi salentina and Novoli. Some trees ended up on nearby buildings or fell on parked cars, some tensile structures were heavily damaged, low walls were torn down together with road signs and electricity poles and some basements were flooded. No injuries have been reported so far. In Novoli, the waterproofing roof of the flat roof of the RSA ‘Villa Elena’ ended up on the street and the tensile structures of the Fòcara, the large pyramid made up of bundles of vines which, in mid-January, are set on fire in honor of Sant ‘Antonio Abate and which becomes the largest bonfire in the Mediterranean.

Damages for one million euros in the Messina area

The work of the firefighters in the Messina area continues, especially in the municipalities of Milazzo and Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto. To deal with the numerous interventions, the regional management has ordered the sending of teams from Catania, Ragusa and Syracuse. More than 100 interventions have been carried out since yesterday afternoon. After yesterday’s storm in the

Tyrrhenian area of ​​Messina, which has caused problems in the area with overflowing streams, flooded roads, cellars and houses, people stuck in cars or at home, stretches of road that have collapsed especially in Milazzo and Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, today the good weather is back and It’s time to do the damage count. In Milazzo, the mayor Pippo Midili speaks of huge damages of at least one million euros, just for the infrastructure and the municipal roads, but there should be many more considering also the private vehicles that have been destroyed. Meanwhile, fire brigade and civil protection teams are still intervening in Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, where the greatest damage was recorded, to free up roads and cellars. Yesterday evening the section of the A20 motorway temporarily closed due to bad weather was reopened.