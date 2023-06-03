Bad weather: water bomb in Fabriano, flooding and landslides – breaking latest news

news-txt”>

New water bomb in Fabriano (Ancona), the second in ten days. The firefighters of the city detachment are at work, together with their colleagues from Arcevia and Jesi. Difficult traffic, rail and road. Replacement buses have been activated along the Ancona-Fabriano-Rome line due to a landslide in Umbria, between Terni and Giuncano. The regional trains that connect the three regions of central Italy have made a reduced route.



“An impressive amount of water has fallen in a very short time. At the moment, there are no displaced people and fortunately there are no injuries to people. We invite you to be extremely cautious, not to stay in the basement floors, not to travel if not strictly necessary”, the appeal of the mayor Daniela Ghergo. In Fabriano some areas of the city and hamlets were flooded, in Attiggio, Argignano and in the locality of Case Tiberi, near the Rocchetta Bassa area. It was necessary, on the provincial Starada 15, to put the one-way alternate with traffic light system.



Many calls to the fire brigade and all the forces of order to report flooding of garages and trees and branches fallen on the street. Firefighters and civil protection volunteers are working hard in several points of the municipal area. Water mixed on the ground spilled along the road in via Serraloggia and in via Fratelli Latini.



The watercourses are being monitored, but at the moment there do not seem to be situations of particular danger. The regional civil protection has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms, in force until tomorrow evening. Only then will it be possible to make an assessment of the damage.


