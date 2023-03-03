Brazen fraudsters almost robbed an 83-year-old from Bad Windsheim of a lot of money. She got a call yesterday afternoon. A man tells her that she has a valuable book collection and offers her 50,000 euros for it. Just an hour later she gets a visit from two men and they even offer her twice as much. But there is only after she transfers 25,000 euros deposit. An attentive neighbor notices the visitor and calls the police. The strangers get that and flee.

