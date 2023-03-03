Home News Bad Windsheim | scammer failed
News

Bad Windsheim | scammer failed

by admin
Bad Windsheim | scammer failed

Brazen fraudsters almost robbed an 83-year-old from Bad Windsheim of a lot of money. She got a call yesterday afternoon. A man tells her that she has a valuable book collection and offers her 50,000 euros for it. Just an hour later she gets a visit from two men and they even offer her twice as much. But there is only after she transfers 25,000 euros deposit. An attentive neighbor notices the visitor and calls the police. The strangers get that and flee.

See also  Charges are filed against former ESE manager Alejandro Próspero for irregularities in the allocation of resources

You may also like

Urge to drive prudently in the face of...

Competitiveness Council

They open an investigation against Petro’s son

The 10 best children’s books on princesses

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

La Caletta, planned interventions on the port for...

Security Council, an urgent measure

India. Meloni is visiting tomorrow for bilateral relations...

Comfamiliar payments will be made progressively

The spirit of Lei Feng shines forever The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy