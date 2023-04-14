Risaralda has a solid and strengthened team looking for the qualifiers

Julian Andres Santa

The athletes of the different disciplines of Risaralda continue their preparation towards ensuring their place in the National Games this year that will take place in the Coffee Region and one of the sports that arrives with more solidity and strengthening is badminton, which aspires to obtain the classification of its eight athletes and improve what was done in the last edition of 2019.

ABOUT TRAINING

When the remodeling works are currently being carried out in the Menor Coliseum, the athletes have been training at the Cuban Coliseum and at the Deogracias Cardona school, as explained by the league and Colombian team coach, William Gutiérrez. “We know of the difficulty that is faced by the stages and their remodeling, but let’s say that we have been adapting and are also grateful to the municipal secretary for providing us with this space and for the rector of the Deogracias Cardona school who also provided us with a space for what is training and reserve in our sport”.

TEAM WITH GREAT CONDITIONS

“This is a very interesting group because we have guys with great experience like Juliana Giraldo, Karen Patiño, Enrique Rodríguez and we have the mix of those athletes who come with a very good projection and who have also participated in these events and are looking for stand out and have great results.”

IRAN IN SEARCH OF THE EIGHT SLOTS

“The projection is very high, we have always characterized ourselves because we have been very ambitious, because we always think and work to achieve great results and I am confident that in these fairs it will not be different, I think the results will be very positive due to that mix of youth and experience that we have in the team and there are around 10 athletes who are working, of which as a rule we can classify eight and that is our projection”.

THE SEEDS CONTINUE TO STRENGTHEN

But not everything revolves around the already consolidated group, but from the league they also continue to strengthen their seedbeds and generational replacements. “For these fairs, what we are doing is linking those kids who continue to come from programs such as Development Poles, which is from the department and who for more than three years have been standing out at the national level, such as Juliana Castaño, a 15-year-old athlete but that has stood out and has been ranked one since it began. Together with her Jared Galvis, Felipe Moreno, Andrés Martínez, Natalia Ochoa, who we project for what will already be 2027”, pointed out coach William Gutiérrez.

HE WILL GO FOR HIS THIRD NATIONALS

Juliana Giraldo, one of the main exponents of badminton in Risaralda and Colombia, will seek to be in her third National Games after what was done in 2015 and 2019. “We are preparing very hard for what is coming, which are the qualifiers for the National Games, from We have been projecting ourselves for three years, improving many things, the coliseum is not an adequate setting but we have the space and we thank the municipality and I know that with what we have, we can reach the jousts very strong”.

OPINES

William Gutierrez. Badminton League Coach

“We are happy with the expectation of this great year in terms of what the national jousts will be and the Risaraldense league has been preparing for this event for three years, due to the great personal challenge and as a team that we have to overcome what was done in the past games in 2019”.

Say Juliana Giraldo. Sportsman

“It will be more complicated because everyone will want to qualify and they will arrive with a lot of projection, since with the ranking that is taken in these four valid nationals, they will be the keys in the games and it is very important to be able to have a very good result. and everyone is going to be first”.

Enrique Rodriguez. Sportsman

“In the past National Games I was but represented the department of Cundinamarca, the idea now is to play a very good role and represent the Risaralda flag in the best way. Badminton here has a very high level, we have some Colombian team players and the best coach, so the expectations are very good”.