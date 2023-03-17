Home News Baek Il-seop, who visited the rural village, what happened to the 72-year-old youngest, Gye-in? :: Sympathy Press Newsis News Agency ::
Baek Il-seop, who visited the rural village, what happened to the 72-year-old youngest, Gye-in?

Baek Il-seop, who visited the rural village, what happened to the 72-year-old youngest, Gye-in?

[서울=뉴시스] ‘Chairman’s People’ 2023.03.17 (Photo = Provided by tvN STORY) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Intern reporter Han Yu-jin = A special guest will appear on ‘Chairman’s People’.

In tvN STORY’s ‘Chairman’s People’, which airs at 8:20 pm on the 20th, Baek Il-seop, who has been involved in dramas and entertainment from ‘I Caught in Love with a Jujube Tree’ to ‘Grandpas Over Flowers’, made a surprise visit to the rural village.

In the released trailer, Baek Il-seop yells at Lee Gye-in, saying, “Do you sit down with your bare mouth? Give me something to drink.” He adds tension to the rural village by adding to her nagging, “What if I stay still while saying, ‘Gye-in-ah, I’m making something?'”

The story of 72-year-old Lee Gye-in, who suddenly became the youngest with the appearance of his eldest brother Baek Il-seop, is scheduled to unfold, arousing curiosity.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

