They have been revealed all winners of the BAFTA Games Awards 2023 for each category. Vampire Survivors won the award for game of the year, while God of War: Ragnarok was awarded on the basis of user votes.

Here are all the nominations and winners (in bold):

Best Game

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Elder Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Marvel Snap
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Animation

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Sifu
  • Stray

Best Artistic Achievement

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elder Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Immortality
  • Repentance
  • Tunic

Best Audio

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Best British Game

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Olliolli World
  • Rollerdrome
  • Total War: Warhammer III
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Debut Game

  • As Dusk Falls
  • The Case of the Golden Idol
  • Stray
  • Trombone Champ
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Evolving Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Dreams
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Family Game

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling – Extinction is Forever
  • Gibbon: Beyond the Trees
  • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
  • Not for Broadcast
  • We’ll Always Have Paris

Best Game Design

  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Elder Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Multiplayer

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • EA Sports FIFA 23
  • Elder Ring
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Best Music

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Cuphead
  • Elder Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Stray
  • Tunic

Best Narrative

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Immortality
  • Repentance
  • Stray

Best Original Property

  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Elder Ring
  • SIFU
  • Stray
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Performer in a Leading Role

  • Alain Mesa come Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Charlotte McBurney come Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Christopher Judge come Kratos in God of War Ragnarok
  • Manon Gage come Marissa Marcel in Immortality
  • Siobhan Williams come Laura in The Quarry
  • Sunny Suljic come Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

Best Performer in a Supporting Role

  • Adam J. Harrington come Sindri in God of War Ragnarok
  • Alison Jaye come Alva in Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charlotta Mohlin come The One in Immortality
  • Danielle Bisutti come Freya in God of War Ragnarok
  • Laya Deleon Hayes come Angrboda in God of War Ragnarok
  • Ryan Hurst come Thor in God of War Ragnarok

Best Technical Achievement

  • Elder Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • Stray

Best EE Game of the Year (Chosen by Users)

  • Elder Ring
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Marvel Snap
  • Stray

God of War Ragnarok it was the game to have received the most nominations in the entire history of the BAFTAs, 14, winning a total of six awards, including the one voted by the users.

However, it was Vampire Survivors, the action roguelike from Italian developer Poncle, that finally won the Game of the Year award, as well as Best Design. Elden Ring instead won in the categories for best original property and multiplayer title.

